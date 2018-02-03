Jimmy Fallon surprises Minnesota family with a pre-Super Bowl dinner date

The Salzer family of Champlin, Minnesota got a pre-Super Bowl surprise in the form of Jimmy Fallon.

The host of The Tonight Show put up his own bat signal on social media earlier this week, writing, “I’m coming to Minnesota and I really want a home-cooked meal!! Who wants to host me? Send your recipe and why I should come to your home to JimmyVisitsMinnesota@tonightshow.com!!” The Salzers responded and soon discovered they were the lucky winners of a celebrity house guest.

Fallon came to town for a special live show to air this coming Sunday in light of Minneapolis hosting Super Bowl LII. The kids were stunned when they saw the late-night personality appear on their doorstep with a camera crew and bottle of wine.

Video of their reaction was posted to the Tonight Show‘s official Facebook page.

Fallon was shown sitting down in the living room with the three Salzer kids as the parents offered him local beer, gifts, and (more importantly) their tater-tot hot dish. He returned the favor with swag bags of his own, including an Instant Cooker. (For inquiring This Is Us fans, this one probably won’t light up.)

“Thank you to the Salzer family in Champlin, MN for the best tater tot hot dish in town,” Fallon tweeted after the visit. “You made me feel so welcome.”

