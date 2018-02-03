Dogs, elephants, and a really cute kitten get saved in Animal Planet's Dodo Heroes trailer

It looks like animal-lovers should have a box of tissues on hand while watching the new Animal Planet show Dodo Heroes — and not just in case that new puppy or kitten makes a mess on the floor.

A collaboration between the cable network and online animal brand Dodo, the series will feature inspiring stories of animals in dire need from around the world — and those who help them. The (two-legged) subjects featured on Dodo Heroes include Pen Farthing, a former British Royal Marine who has reunited more than 700 street dogs with the soldiers who adopted them in Afghanistan; an Australian family whose life’s mission is to rescue injured baby koalas from the disastrous winter cyclone season; and Derrick Campana, who builds custom prosthetics for animals of all sizes, from elephants to rabbits.

Dodo Heroes will premiere soon on Animal Planet. Exclusively watch a trailer for the show, above.