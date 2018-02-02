Will & Grace QVC episode featured real phone number for fans to call

Will & Grace has overcome the test of time thanks to its dedicated fanbase, and Thursday night’s episode, “Staten Island Fairy” was the perfect example. During the hilarious QVC moment in which Eric McCormack and Debra Messing tried to sell Grace Adler Design products, fans watching at home were able to call a real phone number and ‘order’ products from Grace herself.

In reality, the phone number was a way for Will and Grace to communicate with viewers! The phone number received hundreds of calls and messages from fans sharing their love for the show and the powerful impact its had on their lives. Fans also had the chance to have a real-time conversation as the show aired, via text message.

Watch the hilarious Will & Grace moment above and read some of the love shared by fans below.

BECK MEDIA & MARKETING

Cheers to you @WillAndGrace for excellent marketing. I want all things by Will and Grace. #WillAndGrace — Alexandra Gallarza 🐘 (@amgallarza) February 2, 2018

Will & Grace returns Thursday, March 1 (following the 2018 Winter Olympics) at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.