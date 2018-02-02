Stephen Colbert explains why Trump opted out of pre-Super Bowl interview

Stephen Colbert took aim at Donald Trump once again in his opening monologue on Friday night’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The Super Bowl was the hot topic of the night, and while Colbert joked his way through a series of football gags, including a funny tip to the projected game weather of minus 5 and the truly terrible record of the Cleveland Browns, he ended with a zinger directed at the president.

TONIGHT: While Stephen is super excited for this weekend's big game, it seems like the President is doing his best to avoid it. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/afHylg0bo9 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 3, 2018

Breaking from precedent, Trump will not give a pre-Super Bowl interview as have many other presidents before him. Colbert inquired as to why the president is opting out, asking, “Mr. President it’s just the Super Bowl, it’s not the NFL draft — you don’t need to dodge it.”

The joke references the President Trump’s many draft deferments, which prevented him from fighting in Vietnam.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.