RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars eliminee 'bitter' after exit, teases 'dramatic' twist ahead

She might be the latest casualty of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, but Thorgy Thor’s still looking good (and feeling Thorgeous). After the spin-off series’ second elimination shocker in a row, EW caught up with the fallen queen to discuss her thoughts on being ousted by Shangela (warning: she’s not happy), feeling “set up to fail” during the divas challenge, a dramatic, never-bef0re-seen twist that fans will either “love” or “hate,” and her reaction to Kathy Griffin shading her the morning after she sashayed away. Read on for the full interview.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: It’s probably a sensitive question right now, but truly, how are you?

THORGY THOR: I’m fine. What, do you think I’m sitting at home slitting my wrists? It’s TV, girl!

Okay, fair enough. So, where the hell did Chad and Alaska take you at the end of the episode?

I can’t give anything away! I can’t answer that question.

You can’t offer any clues or teasers as to what we should expect?

There have already been clues and there will be more clues! There’s going to be a twist that you’ve never seen from any other season. I don’t know if the fans are going to love it or hate it, but it’s really dramatic.

Well, people on Reddit seem to think Bebe is some sort of spy for Ru this season and will help determine who the winner is. Did you have that suspicion while filming?

I thought I was hired by Ru to be there, and then they eliminated me…. I don’t want to answer that question, because I want you to think [Bebe] is a spy. But, there’s also something on Reddit that says I’m a robot, so anything goes over there. I’m not a human being? Okay, guys. [Laughs]

So is Bob off the hook now? You’re only going to talk sh— on Shangela in public from now on?

I don’t want to talk about Bob at all, honestly. I talk about Bob way too much. I’m not mad at Shangela. I think she’s the most brilliant bullsh—er I’ve ever met in my life. She’s so good at it. She can literally talk her way out of anything, and that’s quite a skill. I was always rooting for her. On the second episode, the edit [makes it look like] the girls were [bothered by] Shangela being a diva. But, to me, she was being an improv actor. She was just in character [as Mariah Carey] from the get-go, so I went with it, and I thought she was brilliant. If you look at me while she’s behaving that way, I’m laughing in the background because I loved every second of it.

But, I wasn’t mad at her. She didn’t write that horrible [script] for me or choreograph the dance…. I shouldn’t have been in the bottom two to begin with, but I’m not mad at Shangela…. it wasn’t Shangela’s fault. She had to pick somebody. I blame whoever wrote that horrible [script] for Stevie!

Well, looking back at the challenge, I’m not sure fans can figure out what it is the judges wanted you to do. No one else really deviated from the scripts they were given; they played their part, just like you did, directly from the material. Did you immediately sense it was a setup?

Absolutely…. When we all sat down in a circle and listened to the songs for the first time, everybody’s tracks were so funny…. and then mine played. Everybody kind of gave me a side eye, like, “Oh, that was not good.” So [because of her script], that’s why I said to Shangela: “You’re kind of set up to win this.” I wasn’t trying to make her feel bad, I just needed a sister to look at me and be like, “Alright, you’re not crazy.” That’s why I was talking to her…. And she was just like, “You do you, girl.” I was like, “Okay, I’m just trying to ask your honest opinion.” In that environment, it’s good to have sisters and everyone just did their own thing the whole time. I felt crazy, like I was being set up to fail, and I was being set up to fail, and I did.

In hindsight, was there anything different you could have done? I know Aja had a suggestion in the confessional about playing up rumors that Stevie’s a witch.

I did! I asked for a cauldron and a bird, and there was just never any time. Ben, for her character, she had a table with a magical box that she could whip out [props] from, with full-on choreography, and I had a tambourine. I know I sound bitter, but I’m actually very bitter. If I grew wings out of my back and flew across the stage as Stevie, I still think I would have been in the bottom two.

Did you see that Kathy Griffin threw some shade at you on Twitter for saying Stevie Nicks isn’t a gay icon?

No, I haven’t. Maybe I should check this out. [After EW reads Kathy’s tweet to Thorgy]: Oh, God. It’s editing in television. I said a full sentence. I started with that, and I circled back around. But, they edited it and made me look really bad. I’m sure that anyone who’s been on television before knows that editing is a killer…. I didn’t’ get to finish my sentence. That wasn’t all I said!

