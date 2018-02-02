Blindspot: Who's put a hit out on the team?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Hunting down this season’s big bad could prove to be the end of the team once and for all on Blindspot.

During Friday’s episode, Roman (Luke Mitchell) secretly tasked the team with effectively preventing Crawford (David Morse) from making a vital deal. But in doing so, they’ve landed on Crawford’s radar, with the season 3 villain enlisting Roman to kill them. Will Roman go through with it to keep his cover?

“He needs the team to help him take down Crawford — at least for now — so he’ll do what he can to protect them as long as it serves his interests,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW.

Though Crawford was able to swiftly obtain information on Blindspot‘s beloved team, that doesn’t necessarily mean another mole lies within. “Crawford’s reach is wide and far,” Gero notes. “Not sure if he has a mole there as much as connections.”

While their lives are in imminent danger, Jane (Jaimie Alexander) has decided not to let Roman drive a wedge between her and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton), moving back home to begin reconciliation — but it won’t be easy. “They still need to work on trust, from both sides, but they love each other and aren’t gonna let Roman tear them apart,” Gero says.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.