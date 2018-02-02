Bachelor contestant Bekah M's mom reported her missing while she was filming the show

Will you accept this rose missing persons’ case file?

The Bachelor has its share of off-screen drama, both tragic and ridiculous, but it has perhaps ascended to new heights of absurdity with this latest bizarre case.

On Thursday, Northern California newspaper North Coast Journal shared its latest cover story about the alarmingly high incidents of missing persons reports in Humboldt County on its Facebook page asking followers if they recognized any of the individuals in the story. Local resident Amy Bonner O’Brien responded: “Yep, Rebekah Martinez is on this season of The Bachelor.”

Despite being in plain sight on The Bachelor as a contestant since the season premiere on Jan. 1, Rebekah Martinez, known on the show as Bekah M, was one of those in the story. Her mother reported her missing on Nov. 18 around 1 a.m., saying she had last had contact with her daughter on Nov. 12. Martinez’s mother reportedly told the sheriff’s department that her daughter had come to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm. It appears, though, her mom didn’t know she was filming the ABC reality series. (It is unclear if she was still an active contestant on the show at the time the report was filed.)

According to The New York Times, Martinez’s mother made contact with her later the same day she reported her missing and shared that information with the sheriff’s office on Dec. 12. However, because police were unable to make direct contact with Martinez, her case remained open.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has since made contact with Martinez, per the North Coast Journal, verifying on Thursday afternoon she is alive and well, and promptly removed her from the system.

Bekah M took the news of her Missing Persons Report in stride, tweeting on Friday morning, “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor?”

Bekah M has made a splash on this season of The Bachelor as one of nine women remaining to compete for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. Her short haircut (the first of its kind on the show — yes, we know) drew attention from her first appearance in the Jan. 1 premiere, and the 14-year age difference between her and Arie has sparked much debate in the ensuing weeks.