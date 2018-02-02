Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals shocking truth about the end of the world

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finally returned to the present — well, most of them, we think. But there were a number of twists along the way that will shake up the rest of the season.

First off, as revealed at the end of last week’s episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kasius has his own seer and this week unveiled the shocking truth: It’s Yo-Yo!

As many viewers have deduced, the team is basically stuck in a time loop, repeating the same mistakes every time they’re sent back to the present. That’s how the previous time loop’s Yo-Yo knows exactly what’s to come as she’s been revived over and over by Kasius. So, what is to come? According to Yo-Yo, the team makes one particular wrong choice to save a sick Coulson, who was infected by one of Kasius’ warriors, when they actually should let him die. If they don’t, they’ll be stuck in the loop once again, and the world will be destroyed.

In the end, Flint was able to open the portal, with Deke sacrificing his own life to make it happen. But did everyone make it through? Coulson iced a reluctant Daisy, forcibly bringing her back to the present alongside Fitz and May, but Yo-Yo, Simmons, and Mack were still en route to the obelisk when it opened.

We’ll get definitive answers soon, but there are bigger problems awaiting the team back in the present. “Before our S.H.I.E.L.D. team was whisked away to the future, the world had seen LMD Daisy shoot Talbot in the head; one could assume that did not go unnoticed,” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen tell EW, teasing that Coulson’s illness will play a major role in the coming episodes. “Complications always arise when a secret is being kept.”

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.