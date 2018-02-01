Investigation of Ryan Seacrest’s alleged misconduct ends: 'Insufficient evidence'

E! has ended its investigation into sexual misconduct allegations made against Ryan Seacrest by a former wardrobe stylist after finding “insufficient evidence” to support her claims.

“E! has now concluded the investigation into allegations regarding Ryan Seacrest. The investigation, conducted by outside counsel, found insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest and therefore could not be substantiated,” an E! spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

“E! is committed to providing a safe working environment where everyone is treated with respect and dignity,” the spokesperson continued.

Shortly after The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the allegation, the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host denied the claims that he had “behaved inappropriately.”

In a statement to PEOPLE last November, Seacrest called the claims made by a female stylist, whom he had worked with almost 10 years ago at E! News, “reckless.”

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” said Seacrest, 42.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” Seacrest continued.

The television host added, “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”