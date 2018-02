We come to RuPaul’s Drag Race for the lewks, we stay for the drama, and we remember it all through the show’s evergreen GIFs that keep on giving. Looking great and feeling Thorgeous, here’s a definitive list of the best GIFs thus far from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 — currently airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Keep up with EW’s growing collection while it updates each Friday as the season progresses.