HBO orders J.J. Abrams sci-fi drama Demimonde to series

The force between J.J. Abrams and HBO is growing stronger. Again.

The premium-cable network confirmed on Thursday it has ordered to series a sci-fi fantasy drama from the highly in-demand writer/director/producer, who also is an executive producer of Westworld and the upcoming drama Lovecraft Country.

Details on the project — which landed at HBO following a bidding war — are, not surprisingly, few. The network describes it as “an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama.” Demimonde is a French word meaning “half-world” and was used to describe hedonists.

Abrams will write the pilot and serve as executive producer alongside Ben Stephenson, who runs the TV division of Abrams’ production company Bad Robot. Bad Robot also is developing a space drama titled Glare at HBO.

Abrams — who created or co-created Fringe, Lost, Alias, and Felicity — is also an executive producer of Hulu’s upcoming Castle Rock. Having written and directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, he will next write and direct Episode IX of the franchise.