Gone Baby Gone series gets pilot order from Fox

Derek Lawrence
February 01, 2018 AT 11:04 PM EST

Gone Baby Gone is the latest property that could be making the leap from the big screen to the small.

Fox has ordered a pilot based on author Dennis Lehane’s best-selling novel, which was previously adapted for film by Ben Affleck.

Set in the working-class Boston borough of Dorchester, the hourlong drama is to follow private detectives Patrick Kenzie and Angela Gennaro, who, armed with their wits and street knowledge, attempt to right the wrongs that the law can’t. Black Sails co-creator Robert Levine will write and executive produce the prospective series, with Lehane also taking on an EP role.

Affleck made his directorial debut with 2007’s Gone Baby Gone. Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan played the roles of Kenzie and Gennaro in the feature film, which scored Amy Ryan an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress.

