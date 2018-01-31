Stormy Daniels expertly dodges Jimmy Kimmel's questions about Trump

As much as he tried, Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t get much more than laughs and sly answers out of Stormy Daniels.

The porn star, who had an alleged affair with Donald Trump in 2006, refused to even confirm whether she signed a non-disclosure agreement (she told Kimmel’s he was “smart” when he posits that if she did not have an NDA she could say so), never mind answer Kimmel questions about when and where she met Trump, whether she feels like she is a victim (“lately, yes…of the internet”), and if she felt any guilt about the story coming out.

Daniels wasn’t too keen, though, to hear Kimmel read from the recently released full transcript of In Touch magazine‘s shelved 2011 interview with her, as he detailed when she allegedly met Trump at a golf course and that he was wearing pajama pants when she met him in his hotel room, among other things. “I thought this was a talk show, not a horror movie,” she jokingly interrupted.

When Kimmel asked Daniels what she thought when Trump brought women who accused former President Bill Clinton of alleged sexual misconduct to a 2016 presidential debate against Hillary Clinton, Daniels said she found the move “dirty.” “I know a lot about dirty, even I wouldn’t do that.”

Earlier in January, The Wall Street Journal reported that the erotic entertainer was paid $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 presidential election to hide an alleged 2006 affair she had with Trump, who was already married to Melania Trump. Cohen has denied the allegations, as has Daniels via a statement, despite giving that interview to In Touch magazine in which she described the affair.

Daniels’ talk show tour continues later this week; she will appear Thursday on ABC’s The View to “discuss the newfound attention she’s received and more,” per a tweet from the show. Watch the full interview with Jimmy Kimmel above.