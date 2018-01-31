Watch the opening credits for new AMC drama McMafia

“Global Crime Incorporated” is the tagline for AMC’s latest original scripted drama, and it’s an ominous one.

Based on a book of the same name and starring James Norton (Grantchester), McMafia takes viewers on a labyrinthine journey through international crime syndicates, money-laundering, political corruption, and the vast networks of intelligence agencies. Norton portrays Alex Godman, the son of Russian exiles with mafia ties, who finds himself drawn back into the criminal world to protect his loved ones.

AMC

Also starring David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance, and Faye Marsay, the series seems a worthy answer to AMC’s last globe-trotting prestige series — The Night Manager — and indeed, the opening credits, exclusively shared with EW above, feature some of the same artistic tendencies, with bullets transforming into a world map.

Created by Hossein Amini (Drive) and James Watkins (The Woman in Black) and co-produced by AMC, BBC, and Cuba Pictures, in association with Twickenham Studios, the series bears the signature edgy slickness that has become AMC’s calling card. The opening credits announce this as they wind their way across the world, featuring skylines, a connective red line, and constantly shifting financial graphs.

“We wanted a sense of scale to reflect the international reach of our series, so collected aerial shots (when we were filming) around the world of key territories,” explains producer James Watkins. “We wanted these skylines to have a rich corporate feel, marking financial centers like the city of London, and to feel a dynamic connection between them. For this, we developed the ‘red line’concept, flowing like a digital stream between territories, like something you might see in a commercial for a global bank or courier…But, as increasingly criminal images start to bleed through, we realize that the corporate redline is actually a bloodline, a trail of suffering and tragedy. The idea was that the click of a mouse was like the pulling of a trigger.”

McMafia premieres on AMC Monday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m.