Stephen Colbert slams Trump's first State of the Union address in live takedown

Despite being left “barely conscious” by Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address, Stephen Colbert stayed up late to give his live reaction.

During the opening of Tuesday’s special episode of The Late Show, Colbert began by complimenting the “amazing people” who were present at the Capitol. “Honestly, some of the most beautiful, impressive Americans you could imagine,” opined the host. “And the president was there too.”

Colbert proceeded to address the president’s comments about the national disasters that have brought destruction to the country over the last few months. “We have endured floods and fires and storms,” said Trump, leading Colbert to interrupt, “And Stormys,” referencing Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair in 2006 with Trump. “Don’t forget her, she was one of the most expensive disasters for you, personally.”

The comedian then reacted to Trump saying “We will always pull through together” to those in Puerto Rico who were affected by last year’s devastating hurricane.

“That is going to be a comforting message to the people of Puerto Rico once they have electricity to turn on their TVs,” responded Colbert.

Watch The Late Show‘s “real” version of the State of the Union below.

Whatever he says tonight, here's the real #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/4BGcFfn0vm — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 31, 2018

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.