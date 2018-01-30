How to watch President Trump's first State of the Union address

President Donald Trump will deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Trump is expected to tout the United States’ economic progress after his first year in the White House, as well as push legislation on infrastructure and immigration during the speech. He may specifically mention DACA, or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields U.S.-born children of illegal immigrants from deportation. Trump’s State of the Union address comes as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russian meddling in the 2016 election continues.

Trump will “talk about how America’s back” during the State of the Union, White House legislative director Marc Short told the Associated Press.

“The President is also going to make an appeal to Democrats . . . to say we need to rebuild our country,” Short said. “And to make an appeal that to do infrastructure, we need to do it in a bipartisan way.”

Trump’s State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch his speech with or without cable.

Watch on TV

All major broadcast and cable networks will air President Trump’s State of the Union address. You can watch on cable channels like CNN, Fox News, MSNBC or FOX Business Network. If you use an antenna to get television signals, you can watch on broadcast channels like NBC, ABC and CBS. C-SPAN and PBS will also be airing the State of the Union address. Check each of these networks’ websites for local affiliate stations.

Stream online

Trump’s State of the Union address will be streamed online via a variety of platforms. If you have a cable subscription for any of the networks mentioned above, your digital log-in should allow you to watch the speech online and on streaming devices like the Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV and more. C-SPAN will also stream the State of the Union address live online, as will the White House and social networks Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.