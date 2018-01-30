Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams' final Suits episode date set

It’s official: Patrick J. Adams is leaving Suits, too.

Two months after announcing Meghan Markle’s impending departure, USA Network has finally confirmed that Adams, who plays lead character Mike Ross, is also leaving the long-running legal drama at the end of season 7. The on-screen couple will say their goodbyes in the two-hour season 7 finale, which will air Wednesday, April 25. The show’s seventh season will resume Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m.

However, it’s not all bad news!

USA Network also announced that Suits has been renewed for season 8, which will star original cast members Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman, as well as new series regular Dulé Hill, who joined the show at the beginning of season 7. Creator and EP Aaron Korsh is also set to return for the show’s surprising eight season.

Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank

“I would like to thank Patrick and Meghan for their extraordinary contributions over the last seven years. Not only have they been outstanding in their roles as Mike and Rachel, they are also superb human beings who will always be beloved members of the Suits family, and we wish them well in their days to come,” said Korsh in a statement. “Speaking of days to come, I am incredibly excited to welcome back our phenomenal crew and cast — Gabriel, Sarah, Rick and Dulé — who will continue the roller coaster ride with all of our amazing fans. Season 8 will have everything from shifting alliances and internal power plays, to secrets, betrayals and fiery relationships. Keep an eye out for an adversarial new character that will give Harvey a run for his money.”

“After seven seasons, Suits remains one of USA Network’s most beloved and popular series,” said Chris McCumber, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment’s president of entertainment networks. “While we’re excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to Suits season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best.”

Here’s the logline for season 7B: “When the back half of Season 7 returns, Harvey must deal with the aftermath of Jessica (Gina Torres) losing her license, while trying to process how the kiss with Donna will affect his relationship with Paula (Christina Cole). Mike tries to juggle his commitment to the firm, his passion for pro bono work, and his engagement to Rachel. All the while, Louis struggles with right and wrong as his torrid affair with Sheila (Rachael Harris) deepens.”

Suits returns Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. on USA Network.