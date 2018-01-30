Jane Lynch 'brokenhearted' over death of Glee costar Mark Salling

Glee‘s Jane Lynch, who won a 2010 Emmy for playing cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, is reacting publicly to costar Mark Salling’s apparent suicide. A TMZ photographer caught up with Lynch and asked about Salling’s shocking death.

“It’s sad and very tragic,” she told the outlet.

When asked how she will remember Salling, Lynch said, “As the guy who made that really sweet video in the beginning of Glee when he was so happy to be a part of this group.”

She then added, “It’s tragic and I’m brokenhearted over it.”

The news of Salling’s reported suicide broke this morning in a statement by his lawyer. The 35-year-old actor had been awaiting sentencing on child pornography charges.