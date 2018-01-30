Happy! EP previews 'completely bananas' season finale

As you might expect from a show about a dissolute cop-turned-hitman named Nick Sax (Chris Meloni) hunting for his kidnapped daughter Hailey in cahoots with an animated flying unicorn (voiced by Patton Oswalt), SYFY’s Happy! has proven to be a routinely lunatic endeavor during its first season.

“It seems like every episode we’re just sort of upping the bar of how weird it can get,” says executive producer and filmmaker Brian Taylor, whose credits include co-directing the two Crank films. “We’re always joking around here that we jumped the shark in episode 1 and then we never looked back.”

Taylor promises that the lunacy continues on the show’s season finale, which premieres on Wednesday.

But also? A genuine heartstring-tugger. “The way the season wraps up, with Nick and Happy — and also the emotional wrap-up of Hailey with Happy, was surprisingly touching,” says Taylor. “There wasn’t really a dry eye on set at those moments.”

EW spoke with Taylor prior to Monday’s announcement that SYFY has renewed this adaptation of writer Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson’s graphic novel for a second season. But the executive producer insisted he and the rest of the Happy! behind-the-scenes team had no shortage of ideas for more adventures that extend the story beyond the original book. “We have too many ideas,” said Taylor.

The season 1 finale of Happy! premieres Wednesday on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET. Watch a sneak peek of the episode, above.