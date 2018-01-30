Chef's Table: Pastry will bring dessert to Netflix

Maureen Lee Lenker
January 30, 2018

Chef’s Table just got a whole lot sweeter.

The Netflix series, which goes inside the kitchens and minds of leading international chefs, is bringing dessert to the table with a new four-part series, Chef’s Table: Pastry. Launching globally April 13, the show will follow a similar model to the existing docu-series, but with a focus on renowned international pastry chefs.

The remaining chefs are still be announced, but Netflix has teased that Christina Tosi, the baker and business force behind the dessert shop Milk Bar, will be one of the featured culinary artists.

Watch a teaser for Chef’s Table Pastry above.

