Add another entry to the cultural true crime obsession: Bravo has ordered a two-season straight-to-series anthology based on the Los Angeles Times’ “Dirty John” investigation.

Season one will be based on the Times‘s Chris Goffard’s reporting about “Dirty” John Meehan and the concurrent podcast, which EW named one of its top 10 podcasts of 2017. As in the podcast, the season will focus on Meehan’s relationship with Debra Newell, and how his manipulative and abusive behavior affected her and her family. Season two will deal with a new, as yet unconfirmed story.

Fellow NBCUniversal cable network Oxygen will air a companion unscripted series “investigating the real life ‘Dirty John’ through the eyes of those he deceived,” according to a statement from NBCUniversal. Los Angeles Times Studios will executive produce alongside Mark Herzog and Chris Cowen.

Bravo’s Dirty John series be written by Alexandra Cunningham (Chance, Desperate Housewives), who will also executive produce alongside Herzog, Cowen, Chris Argentieri, Charles Roven, and Richard Suckle. Los Angeles Times Studios, Atlas Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions will co-produce.

Casting details, episode counts, and premiere dates for either series have yet to be announced.