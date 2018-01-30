Watch Amazon's explosive Jack Ryan Super Bowl ad before it airs

Amazon is giving Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan the spotlight in Prime Video’s first ever Super Bowl ad — and you can watch it above.

Starring The Office‘s John Krasinski as the titular super-agent, the forthcoming drama follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan as he heads out on his first field assignment. After uncovering a pattern in terrorist communication, Ryan is launched “into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale,” according to the press release, which revealed that the show premieres Labor Day weekend.

The stressful and explosive commercial, which you can view above, previews all of the intense situations in which Ryan will find himself in the first season. It’s set to a cover of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower” from Devlin and Ed Sheeran, and audio from Presidents John F. Kennedy, Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, and more — all of which will definitely put you in the right frame of mind for the show when it premieres.

“Given the colossal scope and scale of the series coupled with the popularity of Tom Clancy’s novels, we knew Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan would be a natural fit for Prime Video’s first Super Bowl ad,” said Amazon Studios’ head of marketing Mike Benson in a statement. “The global nature of the audience provides us with a unique opportunity to give viewers a look at this thrilling new series coming to Prime.”

Executive produced by showrunner Carlton Cuse and Krasinski, Jack Ryan also stars Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri). The eight-episode first season will premiere August 31.