The West Wing cast reunites for a reading of All the President's Men

That feeling when Toby Ziegler and Josh Lyman come together again…

A The West Wing reunion took place inside the Los Angeles City Hall over the weekend, as Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Joshua Malina, and Ed Begley Jr. joined forces for a reading of William Goldman’s acclaimed All the President’s Men before a live audience inside the Council Chambers.

The free reading was organized by the co-founder and co-artistic director of L.A.’s Fountain Theatre, Stephen Sachs, and, according to L.A.’s 13th District Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, as a response to the “traumatic era” of today’s political climate.

In the Oscar-winning 1976 film All the President’s Men, Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford portrayed the roles of Washington Post journalists Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward. At the Los Angeles reading, Malina and Whitford took on the characters, respectively. Scandal‘s Joe Morton played “Deep Throat,” the anonymous FBI whistleblower later identified as Mark Felt.

Genevieve Marie Photography

Genevieve Marie Photography

Schiff, Begley Jr., and The West Wing season 4 guest star Jeff Perry took on the roles of Post editors Howard Simons, Harry M. Rosenfeld, and Ben Bradlee.

Among the audience members attending the reading were Liz Hannah, co-writer of The Post, actress Amy Landecker (Transparent), and Judd Hirsch.