SYFY renews Chris Meloni-starring Happy! for season 2

SYFY announced Monday it is renewing the show Happy! for a second season. Based on a graphic novel by writer Grant Morrison and artist Darick Robertson, the series stars Christopher Meloni as a cop-turned-hitman named Nick Sax who suffers a heart attack and wakes up to discover his new friend is a Patton Oswalt-voiced animated horse. The show’s executive producers include Morrison, showrunner Patrick Macmanus, and filmmaker Brian Taylor (Crank), who directed several of the first season’s episodes.

“Happy! struck a chord with our SYFY audience and disrupted the TV landscape with its unique storytelling and outrageous performances led by Christopher Meloni,” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “If people thought this season was crazy – I can’t wait for fans to see what Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor and the entire cast and crew have in store for Sax and Happy!”

The season 1 finale of Happy! airs on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on SYFY. Watch a teaser trailer for the episode, above.