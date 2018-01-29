See Sam Waterston's return to Law & Order: SVU

Look out for a familiar face, Law & Order fans! Jack is back.

Sam Waterstson returns to the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit for Wednesday’s episode, “The Undiscovered Country.” According to the logline, when an infant goes missing the SVU finds themselves taking sides in a family’s right-to-die court case. Meanwhile, Barba’s (Raúl Esparza) interference in the case puts the entire DA’s office in jeopardy.

Waterston starred on Law & Order for 16 seasons and reprises his role on the spin-off’s 19th season as prosecutor Jack McCoy. The actor originally joined the long-running crime procedural in its fifth season and remained a part of the cast through the drama’s 20th and final season before NBC canceled the show in 2010. Waterston currently costars with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Martin Sheen on Netflix’s comedy series Grace and Frankie.

Take an exclusive look at Waterston’s guest spot below, along with some candid behind-the-scenes moments:

Law & Order: SVU returns Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.