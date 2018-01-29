It looks like Mona and Alison have some company.

Freeform has announced that Sofia Carson, whom you might recognize from Disney’s Descendants, has joined the cast of the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. The spin-off, which is based on Sara Shepard’s book series The Perfectionists, has cast Carson as Ava, a beautiful, trendsetting blogger and coder who strives to be a fashion icon. Carson will star in the spin-off’s pilot alongside stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish.

Additionally, Freeform revealed that Carson will guest-star in the second season of Famous in Love, which is also executive produced by PLL‘s I. Marlene King. On Famous in Love, Carson will play Sloane, the daughter of a movie mogul, who becomes entwined with Paige Townsen and her friends.

Famous in Love returns for its second season on Wednesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform, while The Perfectionists is yet to reveal an airdate.