SNL debuts NEXT deodorant for sexual harassers in hilarious commercial

If you’re a serial sexual harasser who’s feeling the pressure of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement, Saturday Night Live has the thing for you: NEXT deodorant, “the only antiperspirant for men who are feeling the heat because their #TIMESUP.”

In one of the most poignant parody commercials of the season so far, SNL presented the perfect deodorant for men who are sweating more than usual because they know accusations against them are about to come out.

“Yeah, I’m a guy. The way I sweat my regular deodorant just wasn’t cutting it anymore. I work hard, I play hard, and something’s coming out about me real soon — because I’m next,” said Ferrell, who played your standard shirt-and-tie office worker.

Elsewhere in the commercial, Kyle Mooney played a stand-up comedian whose set is interrupted by a news alert detailing his transgressions, and Alex Moffat starred as a Hollywood actor who can’t find anyone to work with him anymore. “As an actor, I need an antiperspirant that’s gonna keep working with me because no one else will,” said Bennett, whose character could at least take comfort in the fact that his suit wasn’t ruined by sweat stains even though his career is probably ruined.

See the full commercial in the video above.