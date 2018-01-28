Netflix dives into hip-hop culture with 8-part documentary Rapture

“Hip-hop is about being truthful — you tell the real story.”

So begins the teaser trailer for Netflix’s Rapture, a new documentary miniseries seeking to tell the truth about hip-hop.

The streaming platform announced Sunday that the eight-part series, which features Nas, Dave East, T.I., Rapsody, Logic, G-Eazy, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, 2 Chainz and more, will debut globally March 30.

According to Netflix, the eight episodes will examine hip-hop culture by diving “into the artists’ lives with their families and friends, to sitting front row in the studio and grinding on tour, to experiencing the ecstatic power of moving the crowd.”

Director and executive producer Sacha Jenkins said in a statement, “Way back, when hip-hop culture was in its gestational phase, the powerful message therein didn’t go much further than the five boroughs of New York City. Today, rap music is the heartbeat of Mother Earth, and Netflix is the embodiment of the eyes from which she sees.” He added, “We’ve been telling hip-hop stories since ’96, and as natives we feel it is our duty to do the movement justice. Rapture is bangin’. Straight up.”

Watch the trailer above for more.