JAY-Z slams Trump's 's---hole' comments, calls him a 'superbug'

Hip-hop star JAY-Z criticized Donald Trump on Saturday for reportedly referring to Haiti and African nations as “s‑‑‑hole countries,” and called the president a “superbug” representative of the larger problem of racism in America.

Appearing on the debut episode of The Van Jones Show, JAY-Z said of Trump’s alleged vulgar remarks, which were reportedly made during a recent Oval Office meeting on immigration, “Everyone feels anger, but after the anger, it’s really hurtful because he’s looking down on a whole population of people, and he’s so misinformed because these places have beautiful people.”

JAY-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, went on to say that until people in this country begin to confront and discuss racism openly and honestly, they’ll just be “spray[ing] perfume on a trash can.”

“You don’t take the trash out,” he said. “You keep spraying whatever over it to make it acceptable and then, you know, as those things grow, then you create a superbug. And then now we have Donald Trump, the superbug.”

Noting that he was “being funny,” JAY-Z added that “Donald Trump is a human being too. … Somewhere along his lineage something happened to him. Something happened to him and he’s in pain, and he’s expressing it in this sort of way.”

On Sunday morning, Trump fired back at the rapper on Twitter by attempting to take credit for black unemployment being at a record low.

Trump must not have watched the interview because, as Jones noted on Twitter, he actually broached that very topic. “[Trump] is somebody who’s now saying, ‘Look, I’m dropping black unemployment. Black people are doing well under my administration.’” Jones said. “Does he have a point? … Maybe he’s going to say terrible things but put money in our pocket; does that make him a good leader?”

“No,” JAY-Z replied. “It’s not about money at the end of the day. Money doesn’t equate to happiness, it doesn’t. That’s missing the whole point. You treat people like human beings.”

Somebody please inform Jay-Z that because of my policies, Black Unemployment has just been reported to be at the LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2018

Someone needs to inform @realdonaldtrump that I ALREADY asked Jay Z whether black employment figures redeem Trump’s presidency. And Jay’s answer last night on the #VanJonesShow was POWERFUL !!! … Watch the VIDEO for yourself: https://t.co/7Sv3rHKkmW https://t.co/jbHpkKOM5o — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 28, 2018

