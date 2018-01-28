Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. first look: Dove Cameron's role revealed!

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Dove Cameron’s ultra top-secret role on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. can now be revealed — and EW has the exclusive first look!

The Disney Channel alum will be playing Ruby, a young woman of cunning intelligence who has a mysterious obsession with Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) — oh, and she’s the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent).

For those of you who need a refresher, General Hale was that high-level government agent who executed her two subordinates after Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) was able to escape the Blue Raven Ridge facility with a cryo-freeze capsule and the Zephyr One.

Cameron first teased that she’d be appearing on the ABC super series via a cheeky Instagram video that featured Clark Gregg, a.k.a Agent Coulson. However, details on her role have since been kept tightly under wraps. “The role she’s playing, she’s not an obvious fit for,” executive producer Jed Whedon previously told EW.

The Liv & Maddie and Descendants star will first appear in the March 2 episode.

ABC/Marvel

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.