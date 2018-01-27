Stephen Colbert mocks the This Is Us 'killer Crock-Pot' firestorm

Spoilers from the most recent This Is Us are discussed below.

There’s a firestorm brewing around the most recent episode of This Is Us, and Stephen Colbert, who’s been keeping track of the drama’s hype, has some things to say about it.

“This week there was an absolutely gut-wrenching episode of This Is Us,” Colbert said during his Friday night Late Show monologue. In it, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are given their neighbor’s “janky” Crock-Pot, which — unbeknownst to them — retains a faulty switch. So even though Jack turns off the slow-cooker before going to bed, it ignites a blaze that will inevitably claim Jack’s life, given the image of the burned-down house fans saw at the beginning of the season.

“It was TV’s most harrowing character death since Frasier swallowed that can opener,” Colbert joked before pointing to all the This Is Us viewers turning “their fury against their Crock-Pots.”

“Okay, a note here,” the host began, “your Crock-Pot won’t actually catch fire, but throwing it out the window can give someone a pretty serious head injury. Of course, the good people at Crock-Pot rushed into Crisis Mode, which is right next to Simmer.”

The brand, in fact, released a lengthy statement on the matter. “Crock-Pot understands the concerns brought up by last night’s episode of This Is Us, and we too are heartbroken by the latest development in Jack’s storyline,” it read, in part. “However, it is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs.”

“Our hope,” Crock-Pot added, “is that the team at NBC’s This Is Us will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety.”

“I gotta tell yah, that’s gonna make for a really compelling episode,” Colbert joked. “Oh my god! I loved it when Randall and Beth started talking about rotary knob testing and low-wattage self-regulating heating elements.”

Watch the clip above for more.