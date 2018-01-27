To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Season 3 of iZombie concluded with a massive cliffhanger when Ravi (Rahul Kohli) allowed Liv (Rose McIver) to scratch him in order to test a zombie vaccine on himself. And while we don’t yet know the results of that test (that trailer moment where he appears to be chomping down on some brains could easily be a fake-out), we do know one thing: We’re going to be seeing more of the good medical examiner. A lot more.

In fact, he’ll be naked for the vast majority of the premiere, EW can reveal (see what we did there?). And we have exclusive proof:

“You asked for more Ravi,” executive producer Diane Ruggiero Wright tells EW, directing her message at fans (okay, but also this writer). “We answered.”

The new season will pick up three months after the events of the season 3 finale, with Seattle becoming a walled-off haven for zombies. “It’s going to have that Berlin feeling,” showrunner Rob Thomas previously told EW. “It sort of turns Seattle into this independent quasi-nuclear power: If zombies go flooding out of Seattle, they have the power to end the world, essentially.”

Get a peek at that in the recently released trailer (featuring that aforementioned Ravi-brain moment) below:

iZombie returns Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. on The CW.