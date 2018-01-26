The future of Amazon’s Transparent has been a little murky in the wake of the harassment allegations against star Jeffrey Tambor.

But costar Judith Light, who also is appearing in next week’s episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, says that another season does indeed seem to be on the horizon. “As far as what I can tell you right now, it looks like we’re going back for our fifth season,” Light tells EW. “That’s all I really know, and that’s all I can really tell you. The truth is, I really don’t know more than that. I hope we do, and I’m pretty sure that we will.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

It’s still unclear, though, whether Tambor will return to Transparent. After he was accused of harassment by his former assistant and by Transparent cast member Trace Lynette, Amazon launched an internal investigation, and Tambor issued a statement saying, “This is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

But then a representative for Tambor told The New York Times, “What he said was that given the toxic atmosphere and the politicization on the set, it’s very hard for him to see how he can possibly return. But no final decision for next year has been made, either by Jeffrey or by Amazon.”