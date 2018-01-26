Jimmy Kimmel will have an intriguing response to Donald Trump’s State of the Union address next week.

Stormy Daniels — a porn star who recently grabbed headlines for an alleged affair with Trump — is slated to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live that night.

Kimmel revealed the booking on social media Thursday night, tweeting: “I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA.” The booking was confirmed by the show’s publicist.

Earlier in January, The Wall Street Journal reported that the erotic entertainer was paid $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, before the 2016 presidential election to hide an alleged 2006 affair she had with Trump, who was already married to Melania Trump. Cohen has denied the allegations, as has Daniels via a statement, though she gave an interview to In Touch magazine in 2011 in which she described the affair.

On the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, Daniels kicked off her “Make America Horny Again” tour at a South Carolina strip club.

Trump’s first State of the Union address to Congress takes place Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will also offer a live edition following the SOTU, as will Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.