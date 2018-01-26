Twitter reacts to the announced Magnum P.I., Cagney & Lacey reboots

You can reboot Charmed and The Greatest American Hero, but don’t you dare touch Magnum P.I. and Cagney & Lacey!

That was basically the reaction on social media after CBS continued the reboot and revival trend Friday by ordering pilots for new versions of the primetime cop classics Magnum P.I. and Cagney & Lacey. Twitter users blasted any attempt to replace Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, Tom Selleck, and Tom Selleck’s mustache.

“Look, I was down with the Charmed reboot but Magnum PI?” wrote one person. “NO ONE can replace #TomSelleck and his stache! Blasphemy!”

Look, I was down with the "Charmed" reboot but "Magnum PI"? NO ONE can replace #TomSelleck and his stache! Blasphemy! https://t.co/rfc0m2Enlb — Melissa Barreto (@MissMel821) January 27, 2018

If Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant aren't Cagney and Lacey, they're doing it wrong. https://t.co/q2gb7qxA8N — Maureen Lee Lenker (@themaureenlee) January 27, 2018

We’ve passed the point at which this has become embarrassing to the entire industry. https://t.co/meeyLzea12 — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) January 27, 2018

1) If Magnum doesn't star Tom Selleck, they can boot it right out the door, 2) Man, these Boomers are hanging on to cultural relevance by their fingernails, 3) CBS cements its legacy as the old fart network. https://t.co/rlXfC9cpxn — Jam Today (@saucissonsec) January 27, 2018

Unless you get #TomSelleck, @SharonGless, and #TyneDaly back, the reboots aren't gonna last more than a season. Find original programs, there are plenty of writers out there trying to pitch their scripts, work with them, too! https://t.co/BCq7MoQbM6 — Ruben D. Sanchez Jr (@rdsanchezjr) January 27, 2018

Dear @CBS,

Oh hell no!

There is only one #MagnumPI and his name is Tom Selleck. Blasphemy I tell you! Blasphemy!

Sincerely,

Catnip https://t.co/tFnltLYb2Z — catnip0715 (@catnip0715) January 27, 2018

Also good luck to CBS to find a #MagnumPI that is as memorable as Tom Selleck was. I loved the earlier reboot proposal about Magnum's daughter; at least that was something new & not a duplication. — KSiteTV (@KSiteTV) January 27, 2018