Twitter reacts to the announced Magnum P.I., Cagney & Lacey reboots

You can reboot Charmed and The Greatest American Hero, but don’t you dare touch Magnum P.I. and Cagney & Lacey!
That was basically the reaction on social media after CBS continued the reboot and revival trend Friday by ordering pilots for new versions of the primetime cop classics Magnum P.I. and Cagney & Lacey. Twitter users blasted any attempt to replace Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless, Tom Selleck, and Tom Selleck’s mustache.
“Look, I was down with the Charmed reboot but Magnum PI?” wrote one person. “NO ONE can replace #TomSelleck and his stache! Blasphemy!”
