Budweiser shares new Super Bowl commercial with a conscience

Budweiser released its Super Bowl ad Friday, and it doesn’t feature its famous Clydesdale horses. It doesn’t really feature beer, either. Instead, the commercial is all about water.

Specifically, the ad highlights the company’s disaster relief efforts, showing employees canning clean water to deliver to cities affected by natural disasters. In 2017, the company’s emergency water program made donations to Houston, Puerto Rico, California, and Florida.

Budweiser also announced Friday that it will increase its disaster relief efforts by adding a second brewery to its emergency water program, in addition to the Cartersville, Georgia brewery featured in the Super Bowl spot.

The spot features Grammy nominee Skylar Grey’s rendition of Ben E. King’s classic, “Stand By Me.” Contributing to the philanthropic nature of the ad, a portion of the proceeds from digital downloads of Grey’s single will be donated directly to the American Red Cross, the company’s longtime partner in disaster relief aid.

Watch the commercial above.