Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Mother and daughter have been reunited on Blindspot, but the question remains whether that’s actually a good thing.

After uncovering Avery’s (Kristina Reyes) SOS from Germany, the team realizes Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) daughter is actually still alive — Roman (Luke Mitchell) faked her death to drive a wedge between Jane and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton). But Jane is still upset with Weller, so she brings Clem (Steve Kazee) along on the rescue mission, which is ultimately successful.

However, Roman has turned Avery against Jane, so while mother and daughter head back to America together, their relationship moving forward will be rocky, to say the least. “Roman has really done a number on Avery,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “And our team, because of the situation, is obviously not going to just trust her right away. But over the course of the rest of the season, Jane and Avery — and Weller — will try to bridge the gap and mend their relationship.”

Given the nature of Blindspot, where there are twists at every turn, how do we know getting Avery back isn’t all just another trap set by Roman? “You don’t know that (but she’s not),” Gero teases.

Barbara Nitke/NBC

Twists may still abound as Roman taunted Jane that getting her daughter back might not necessarily be a victory, but only time will tell exactly what he’s alluding to, especially as Gero is coy to reveal what’s next. “This is hard to answer without giving away too much,” he says. “But, well, for one, don’t trust everything Roman says.”

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.