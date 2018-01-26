Marcia Clark legal drama gets pilot order at ABC

Marcia Clark is getting back in the courtroom — the TV courtroom.

On Friday, ABC picked up seven projects to pilot, including The Fix, an hour-long drama from Clark and The 100 alums Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain. The prospective series draws parallels to the career of Clark, the lead prosecutor on O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, which was chronicled on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, with Sarah Paulson winning an Emmy for portraying Clark.

The official synopsis for The Fix: “After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time.”

ABC also ordered to pilot Whiskey Cavalier, an action dramedy following the adventures of an FBI super agent played by Scandal star Scott Foley; Most Likely To, a half-hour comedy from Diablo Cody; untitled family/cop drama (five sisters who are all NYPD) from producers Robin Roberts and Regina King; A Million Little Things, a drama from DJ Nash (Up All Night) that finds a group of friends, whose lives are stuck in neutral, getting a wake up call when one of them dies; and two additional cop dramas, Safe Harbor and Staties.