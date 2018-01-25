Marvel's Daredevil season 3: Gossip Girl alum joins cast as Sister Maggie

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) has a new ally.

Marvel’s Daredevil has added actress Joanne Whalley to the cast for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. Whalley will play Sister Maggie, who, according to the press release, is “a strong-willed nun who speaks her mind and cares deeply about Matt’s safety.” Maggie, as fans will remember, is the name that one of the nuns calls out in the final scene of the team-up miniseries The Defenders, when Matt is revealed to be alive even after being buried under a toppled building.

Curiously, the announcement doesn’t mention Maggie’s print connection to Matt: In the comics, Maggie is the name of Matt’s mother, who also — ironically — happens to be a nun. Though Defenders showrunner Marco Ramirez couldn’t confirm whether the Maggie of Daredevil season 3 would be Maggie Murdock, he did tell EW in August that the final shot of the series was meant to evoke Daredevil‘s 1986 “Born Again” comic book arc, which heavily featured Sister Maggie Murdock.

As for Whalley, the actress is best-known on the small-screen for playing royals (or royal-adjacent characters), including Katherine of Aragon on Wolf Hall, the mistress Vanozza Cattaneo on The Borgias, and Princess Sophie Grimaldi on Gossip Girl.

Marvel’s Daredevil is expected to return later this year.