James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of Dawson's Creek cast in anniversary post

It’s been 20 years since we laughed, cried, and wished we had a cool neighbor whose window we could climb into weekly with the cast of Dawson’s Creek.

In honor of the anniversary of the premiere (which was Jan. 20), the owner of said window and star of the teen drama series which ran for six seasons on the WB (back when it existed), James Van Der, Beek shared a throwback photo of the baby-faced core cast (himself, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson) as well as a heartfelt note in which he thanked his costars, the show’s crew, and the town of Wilmington, North Carolina, where the series was shot. He also gave a shout out to the show’s fans, thanking them for their appreciation and pointing out that his “impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years… and it’s been lovely to witness.”

Find out what the cast has been up to, and stream the ’90s series on Hulu now.