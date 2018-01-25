James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of Dawson's Creek cast in anniversary post

It’s been 20 years since we laughed, cried, and wished we had a cool neighbor whose window we could climb into weekly with the cast of Dawson’s Creek.

In honor of the anniversary of the premiere (which was Jan. 20), the owner of said window and star of the teen drama series which ran for six seasons on the WB (back when it existed), James Van Der, Beek shared a throwback photo of the baby-faced core cast (himself, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson) as well as a heartfelt note in which he thanked his costars, the show’s crew, and the town of Wilmington, North Carolina, where the series was shot. He also gave a shout out to the show’s fans, thanking them for their appreciation and pointing out that his “impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years… and it’s been lovely to witness.”

#tbt Squad ‘97. I’d known these people all of 7 days when this pic was taken. 20 years ago this week 😱 the little pilot we shot in that small town for that fledgling network aired, changed our lives and launched our careers. Thank you to the Wilmington, North Carolina crew and community who raised us & kept us sane, thank you to the many talented writers and producers who gave of your hearts talents and put up with us. And thank you especially to the fans of the show. It’s a funny relationship we have… your experience of this project is what you saw on camera, while my memories are mostly what I experienced off of it. And yes, it’s true that I haven’t seen most episodes (it became healthier at a certain point to just commit 100% on the day and let it go completely), but the beauty of this arrangement is that my impression of the show now is what you’ve all reflected back to me over the years… and it’s been lovely to witness. So thank you to anyone who’s ever expressed appreciation for the work we did – it makes me feel proud to be associated with these three fine people (and the rest of the cast), and proud to have been a part of #DawsonsCreek. This one will always have a special little place in my heart.

Find out what the cast has been up to, and stream the ’90s series on Hulu now.

