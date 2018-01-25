The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is finally getting a title!

The firefighter-based show, which had a premiere date before it even had a title, will be called Station 19.

The series follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 — from captain to newest recruit — as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. Check out first-look photos here and our deep dive with showrunner Stacy McKee here.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

ABC boss Channing Dungey admitted to reporters at TCA that the network had been a bit flummoxed figuring out the sexy firefighter ensemble soap’s moniker — and one reason is NBC’s sexy firefighter ensemble soap Chicago Fire. “That would be the main reason we’re not going to call it Seattle Fire,” she said. (EW heard the spin-off had a joke working title on set: Blaze Anatomy.)

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, flagship star Jason George as Ben Warren, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop, and Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera.

Station 19 will have a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 22, and then will shift to its regular 9 p.m. slot. Scandal will then shift to 10 p.m. for its final run, with a series finale on April 19.