Gotham announces midseason return date

It’s almost time to return to the chaos.

Fox has released a new promo for the back half of Gotham’s fourth season, which revealed that the show will return Thursday, March 1. And when it returns, there will be a new Poison Ivy in town.

It was previously reported that Peyton List (Frequency) would take over the role of Poison Ivy — this marks the second time the show has aged the character and recast the role. Ivy was previously played by Maggie Geha and Clare Foley.

In addition to Ivy’s time in Gotham, the teaser also give fans a glimpse at Jerome (Cameron Monaghan), who seems to be sharing a laugh with none other than Penguin Robin (Lord Taylor), a minor moment that is sure to lead to very bad things.

Watch the new promo above.