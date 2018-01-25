EW has an exclusive first look at some new faces cropping up in the second installment of the Starz alternate-universe drama.

In a show where everyone has a doppelgänger, adding a couple of new faces can mean, well, adding double that amount further down the line.

In episode two of the sci-fi espionage thriller, Counterpart introduces Stephen Rea (V for Vendetta, Interview With the Vampire) as Alexander Pope, an old English friend of Prime (one of J.K. Simmons’ characters) who wields his power on the “other side” orchestrating schemes from behind the scenes. The episode also sees Kenneth Choi (People v. O.J. Simpson, Sons of Anarchy, 9-1-1) enter the fray as Bob Dwyer, a director of strategy at the other realm’s Office of Interchange who regulates the operations of those who work under him. Also, look out for show creator Justin Marks making a brief cameo!

Take an exclusive look at the new characters below.

Nicole Wilder/Starz

Anne Marie Fox

Nicole Wilder/Starz

Counterpart airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Starz.