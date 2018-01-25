Charmed reboot gets CW pilot order, adds 'feminist' story line

The Charmed reboot just landed a pilot order at The CW — plus has some really intriguing new story details.

The update the 1998 fan favorite about a trio of sisters who are powerful witches will now have a rather progressive and topical take. Here’s the network’s official new description for the new incarnation of Charmed: “This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

In another shakeup, the reboot will be set in the present day. When The CW first announced the Charmed reboot last year the plan was to make it a prequel series to The WB original and set in the 1970s. That plan has now been scrapped.

By setting the new series in the present day, it also opens up the possibility of appearances — or even series regular roles? — by the show’s original cast members (such as Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Rose McGowan).

Writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin (Jane the Virgin) are writing the script.

The CW also ordered a pilot for a project called Dead Inside, which … is really something. Have fun with this description: “After surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, an underachieving beat cop starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.”

So, yes, it’s mismatched cops, except one is alive and the other dead! How is The CW not calling this Good Cop, Dead Cop? Or I See Dead Police? No?