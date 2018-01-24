Now this is typecasting. Riverdale will be staging a musical episode this spring based around Carrie: The Musical and starring the similarly rage-filled (and arson-friendly) Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) as the titular telekinetic teen.

The episode is scheduled to air April 18 at 8 p.m. and will feature 11(!) songs from the musical. Carrie: The Musical, written by Lawrence D. Cohen with lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore, first debuted on Broadway in 1988.

The Riverdale High version will be directed by “future Tony winner” Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) and a behind-the-scenes documentary will be shot by Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner), last seen having a moment with Kevin in the student lounge, will be the Assistant Director. Read into that what you will.

Not surprisingly, most of the core characters have landed major roles (sorry Moose and Midge) in the show, which is being produced by the Lodge family. (Fred Andrews is providing the sets and lumber, obvs.) See the casting announcement below:

The CW

Even more amusing are the cast bios for the program, which includes some blacked out information. We’re guessing there are some interesting romantic pairings by the time this episode airs in a few months.

CAST BIOs for Riverdale High’s Production of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL

Archie Andrews (Tommy Ross) may be making his theatre debut in Carrie: The Musical, but it’s certainly not his first stage performance! Archie is an avid musician and singer/songwriter, excited to be exploring his thespian side. He would like to thank his girlfriend, Veronica, for always being there and his dad, Fred Andrews, for helping build and construct the sets.

Betty Cooper (Sue Snell) usually spends her time as Riverdale’s foremost teen journalist, but between news stories, she is thrilled to be a part of Carrie: The Musical, performing alongside her Mother, Alice Cooper. Congratulations to her long-time best friend, director Kevin Keller, for realizing his vision, and much love to her boyfriend, Jughead Jones. #bugheadforever

Veronica Lodge (Chris Hargensen) was born and raised in New York City, mere blocks from Broadway, and was bit by the thespian bug at an early age. Her previous roles include Evita in Evita, Velma in Chicago, and Maria in West Side Story at Spence Prep School. She is excited to make her Riverdale High stage debut in Carrie: The Musical. She’d like to thank her parents for their love and support of the arts.

Reggie Mantle (Billy Nolan) has chosen to grace the stage with his immense talents for song and dance. He would like to thank his father for allowing him to skip some shifts at the dealership to rehearse, and his mother for the pizza rolls. “I’m a mad dog whose only concern is winning.” — Charles Barkley

Cheryl Blossom (Carrie White) is OMFG excited to play the cult-icon and titular role in Carrie: The Musical. She would like thank the cast and crew for their love and adoration, and send a grand bisous to .……………………………………………….. She dedicates her performance to Jay Jay, with love and remembrance. Follow her on Twitter @cherylbombshell.

Alice Cooper (Mrs. White) is making her grand return to the stage in Carrie: The Musical. After dedicating her life to journalism and family, Mrs. Cooper is happy to take some time for herself and dive right back into theater (she got her start at Riverdale High!). She’s excited to be sharing this experience with her daughter, Elizabeth Cooper.

Jughead Jones (The Beak) would like to dedicate this to the freedom of the First Amendment and to his father, FP Jones.

Josie McCoy (Miss Gardner) is a local pop star and former frontwoman of the legendary band Josie and the Pussycats. Josie is happy to be helping out her classmate Kevin by lending her vocal prowess to Carrie: The Musical, and is humbled to be stepping into a role once played by the inimitable Darlene Love. Josie’s self-titled solo album is tentatively scheduled to drop on iTunes in late 2018. Love and support to her mother, Sierra McCoy, for all her love and support.

Toni Topaz (Norma) is super stoked to be a part of a legitimate extracurricular. She is looking forward to seeing ………………………………., give a sick performance and would like to thank the cast and crew for all their support, because apparently that’s what people do in these things.

Ethel Muggs (Helen) is a theater veteran of Riverdale High and is very excited to finally be playing a character with a name…and in her favorite horror musical, Carrie: The Musical no less! Congratulations to her Carrie-family, and many thanks to Kevin for taking a chance on her. Love you, Mom and Dad!

Kevin Keller (Director) is beyond ecstatic to finally share his vision of Carrie: The Musical with Riverdale. As a life-long fan of musical theater, it’s a dream come true for Mr. Keller to be making history at Riverdale High with such a transgressive production. He’d like to thank Stephen King, the writers of the musical, his incredible cast and crew, and Idina Menzel. #defyinggravity

Midge Klump (Ensemble), a featured player in the Riverdale Community Theater’s summer program for the past two seasons, is over the moon to be a part of her first production at Riverdale High. Midge would like to dedicate her performance to her boyfriend and literal lifesaver, Moose Mason. Love you forever, Baby!

Moose Mason (Ensemble) is a linebacker on the Riverdale High Varsity football team (go ’Dogs!). Growing up, he learned to sing by listening to and imitating his dad’s old Sinatra records. He never thought he’d do a musical, but now that he’s ditched those crutches, he’s ready to hit that stage!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.