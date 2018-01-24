There’s no shame in this casting! Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Syfy’s Krypton.

Waddingham — who played the pious, bell-ringing Septa Unella on the HBO hit — will play Jax-Ur in the Superman-universe series.

From the studio: “Formerly one of Krypton’s greatest scientists with deep ties to Krypton’s past, Jax-Ur is now determined to bring radical change to Krypton as leader of the underground terrorist organization, Black Zero.”

Fun fact: Jax-Ur has traditionally been male. Waddingham is the first woman to play the character.

The Krypton cast is shaping up to be quite interesting, especially with female lead Georgina Campbell stunning with a breakout performance in the recent season of Black Mirror (in the episode “Hang the DJ”).

Krypton is set “years before the Superman legend we know, when the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This one-hour drama follows the Man of Steel’s grandfather (Cameron Cuffe) as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.”

Krypton is set to premiere March 21 on Syfy.