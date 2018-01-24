Black Lightning: Here's your first look at Jill Scott as villain Lady Eve

It’s time to meet another member of Black Lightning‘s criminal underground.

EW has your exclusive first look at Grammy-winner Jill Scott as the DC Comics villain Lady Eve, who makes her grand entrance on The CW drama next Tuesday.

On the show, Lady Eve bridges the gap between a secret group of corrupt leaders and the One Hundred Gang leader Tobias Whale (Marvin “Krondon” Jones III), with whom she shares what looks to be an intense and threatening exchange in the image below. Although she presents herself as the owner of a funeral parlor, she quickly becomes an adversary for Black Lightning (Cress Williams), who has started causing problems for Krondon’s criminal business since returning after nine years away.

Check out the image below.

Carin Baer/The CW

Black Lightning airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.