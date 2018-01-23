This Is Us will hit the field with its post-Super Bowl episode on Feb. 4, but viewers also should get ready for some football in tonight’s episode as well.

Titled “That’ll Be the Day,” Tuesday’s episode of the NBC family drama whisks you back to Super Bowl Sunday circa 1998, as Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) prioritize Pearson time on the biggest sports holiday of the year. “We see Jack and Rebecca’s last Super Bowl with the kids before they all leave home and their desire to spend it together as a family — with relatively disastrous results,” This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker tells EW. “Jack and Rebecca are realizing that this is the last Pearson Super Bowl before the kids go off to a college. They’re a huge football family so it’s a big deal for them. They’re determined to make it a great, lasting family memory, which is easier said than done when you have three surly teenagers who are all dealing with their own hormonal issues.”

Jack has other stuff on the brain, too. “Jack is trying to figure out what starting his Big Three construction business looks like,” says Aptaker. “It’s an episode about looking ahead at what’s next for this family with three kids about to enter into adulthood.”

Speaking of getting a business off the ground, in the present day, Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) have joined forces to start a company —R&B, get it? — and rehab the dilapidated building that William (Ron Cephas Jones) once called home. And what happens when husband and wife work side-by-side as professionals, united in a common goal? Hints Aptaker: “It does not go swimmingly.”

While Kevin (Justin Hartley) helps his brother and sister-in-law with the building renovation, Kate (Chrissy Metz) decides to adopt a pet, and along the way, she crosses paths with a “super cool” animal shelter worker played by Master of None‘s Lena Waithe. “They’re a very fun duo together,” reports Aptaker.

Coming off last week’s quirkier miscellany of stories — which ended with another key clue in Jack’s death mystery — this installment will feel more like a traditional episode, according to Aptaker. “Everyone has their own simple lovely story, and we’re not doing any complicated cat mysteries,” he quips. While he won’t specifically say if more Jack clues are contained in tonight’s episode, he entices with this quote: “The last five minutes might be my favorite thing we’ve done on the show to date. I think it’s going to leave our audience very eager to see what happens next.”

