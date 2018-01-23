The Young and the Restless logs a ratings milestone

Monty Brinton/CBS
Lynette Rice
January 23, 2018 AT 08:52 PM EST

Was it Cane’s pursuit of Lily? Or is it all … that… heat between J.T. and Victoria?

Actually, it’s not clear which saga is the culprit in Genoa City, but something got fans tuning into The Young and the Restless for the week ending Jan. 19. The CBS sudser attracted 4.84 million viewers — its largest weekly audience in a year.

Maybe it was simply the break-in at the Jabot Lab?

Y&R recently celebrated 29 consecutive years as daytime’s No. 1 drama. The series, currently in its 44th season, began its winning streak the week of Dec. 26, 1988.

Y&R airs weekdays on CBS.

