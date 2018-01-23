Who is your Good Place moral soul mate?

NBC’s The Good Place isn’t just one of the strongest comedies on TV right now; it’s also the zeitgeist’s hottest new arena for the discussion of our personal morality alignments. (Five minutes ago: Facebook. Out: MySpace surveys!)

In addition to its genuine comedic merits, few other shows on television will have you regularly questioning whether you’ve done enough good over the course of your life — or just that Thursday, even — to gain entry into the heavenly Good Place. Dig even deeper, and you’ll find yourself reconciling not only whether you might belong in a Medium or Bad Place, but whether you have the capacity to isolate the most problematic moral fibers in your body before it’s too late.

Michael Schur’s The Good Place offers a handful of core characters through which we can analyze our decency of soul. They span the spectrum of human integrity, from the lawfully good, like Chidi, to the chaotically evil, like Michael (pre-reformation, at least). Every character’s moral trajectory on the series could help inform your line of introspective questioning as you watch the show, but the question is, whose righteous growth should you be monitoring closest?

Lucky for you, EW has constructed this highly-scientific quiz, meticulously designed by me (a Jason with Eleanor rising), to help you figure out which Good Place character carries your same moral compass.